2013 Nissan Juke

159,850 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

1.6 DIG Turbo SV AWD CVT

2013 Nissan Juke

1.6 DIG Turbo SV AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466875
  • Stock #: 8UTNA09037
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV5DT209037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA09037
  • Mileage 159,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

