2013 Nissan Leaf

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net Locking Differential Subwoofer Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

