2013 Nissan Leaf

125,756 KM

$9,510

+ tax & licensing
$9,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Nissan Leaf

2013 Nissan Leaf

S Navigation

2013 Nissan Leaf

S Navigation

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,510

+ taxes & licensing

125,756KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5482866
  • Stock #: BC0032818
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CPXDC424914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0032818
  • Mileage 125,756 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan LEAF Navigation, ELECTRIC, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, push start, heated seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior. $9,510.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $9,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

