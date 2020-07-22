Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

115,969 KM

$9,330

+ tax & licensing
$9,330

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

2013 Nissan Rogue

S AWD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,330

+ taxes & licensing

115,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5482857
  • Stock #: BC0032714
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW117648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Rogue S AWD, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation, heated seats, bluetooth, back up camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. $9,330.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $9,630.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front air dam
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

