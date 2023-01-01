Menu
2013 Peterbilt 348 3 compartment Tanker Truck Diesel, 8.3L L6 DIESEL engine., 2 door, automatic, 4X2, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Engine hours: 34589 hours Certification and Decal Valid to March 2024 $59,740.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,115.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

444,381 KM

Details Description Features

Tanker Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Tanker Truck Diesel Air Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

444,381KM
Used
VIN 2NP3HN8X4DM199754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036496
  • Mileage 444,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

