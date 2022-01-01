2013 Porsche 911

$99,295 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 4 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8094985

8094985 Stock #: P5246AA

P5246AA VIN: WP0AB2A93DS120599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5246AA

Mileage 88,400 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bose Audio Package Sport Chrono Package Electric Sunroof Sports Exhaust System Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) 20inch Carrera Classic Wheel Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest Power Sport Seats - 14 way Premium Package w/ Power Sport Seats

