2013 Porsche 911

88,400 KM

$99,295

+ tax & licensing
$99,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Porsche 911

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (991) w/ PDK

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (991) w/ PDK

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$99,295

+ taxes & licensing

88,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8094985
  • Stock #: P5246AA
  • VIN: WP0AB2A93DS120599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5246AA
  • Mileage 88,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Bose Audio Package
Sport Chrono Package
Electric Sunroof
Sports Exhaust System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
20inch Carrera Classic Wheel
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
Power Sport Seats - 14 way
Premium Package w/ Power Sport Seats

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

