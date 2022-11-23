$101,625+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche 911
Carrera S Coupe (991) w/ PDK
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$101,625
+ taxes & licensing
55,820KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9344773
- Stock #: 18UTNA20347
- VIN: WP0AB2A99DS120347
- Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Standard Interior
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UTNA20347
- Mileage 55,820 KM
OpenRoad Volkswagen
