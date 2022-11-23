2013 Porsche 911

$101,625 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 8 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9344773

9344773 Stock #: 18UTNA20347

18UTNA20347 VIN: WP0AB2A99DS120347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Met

Interior Colour Black Standard Interior

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNA20347

Mileage 55,820 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.