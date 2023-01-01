2013 Porsche 911

$109,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9807439

9807439 Stock #: 8UTNA21093

8UTNA21093 VIN: WP0AB2A99DS121093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aqua Blue Met

Interior Colour Black Standard Interior

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA21093

Mileage 60,050 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bose Audio Package Sport Chrono Package Electric Sunroof Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest Smoking Package SportDesign Steering Wheel Premium Package w/ Power Sport Seats Power Sport Seats - 14 way (w/ P38, P39)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.