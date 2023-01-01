$109,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Coupe PDK
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
60,050KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9807439
- Stock #: 8UTNA21093
- VIN: WP0AB2A99DS121093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aqua Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Standard Interior
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bose Audio Package
Sport Chrono Package
Electric Sunroof
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
Smoking Package
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Premium Package w/ Power Sport Seats
Power Sport Seats - 14 way (w/ P38, P39)
