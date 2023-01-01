Menu
2013 Porsche 911

60,050 KM

$109,998

+ tax & licensing
$109,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Porsche 911

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

2013 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$109,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9807439
  • Stock #: 8UTNA21093
  • VIN: WP0AB2A99DS121093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aqua Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Standard Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA21093
  • Mileage 60,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Audio Package
Sport Chrono Package
Electric Sunroof
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
Smoking Package
SportDesign Steering Wheel
Premium Package w/ Power Sport Seats
Power Sport Seats - 14 way (w/ P38, P39)

