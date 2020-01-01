Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

108,355 KM

Details Description Features

$22,540

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,540

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6272514
  2. 6272514
  3. 6272514
  4. 6272514
  5. 6272514
  6. 6272514
  7. 6272514
  8. 6272514
  9. 6272514
  10. 6272514
  11. 6272514
  12. 6272514
  13. 6272514
  14. 6272514
  15. 6272514
  16. 6272514
  17. 6272514
  18. 6272514
  19. 6272514
  20. 6272514
  21. 6272514
  22. 6272514
  23. 6272514
  24. 6272514
  25. 6272514
  26. 6272514
  27. 6272514
  28. 6272514
  29. 6272514
  30. 6272514
  31. 6272514
  32. 6272514
  33. 6272514
  34. 6272514
  35. 6272514
  36. 6272514
  37. 6272514
  38. 6272514
  39. 6272514
  40. 6272514
  41. 6272514
  42. 6272514
  43. 6272514
  44. 6272514
  45. 6272514
  46. 6272514
  47. 6272514
  48. 6272514
  49. 6272514
  50. 6272514
Contact Seller

$22,540

+ taxes & licensing

108,355KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6272514
  • Stock #: BC0033254
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KP3DS531162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,355 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab Short Box 4WD, 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, bluetooth, usb, aux, backup camera, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $22,540.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $22,840.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2020 Jeep Wrangler S...
 17,287 KM
$30,870 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 Foos...
 146,788 KM
$15,910 + tax & lic
2006 Blue Bird Visio...
 244,885 KM
$13,540 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory