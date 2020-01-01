2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Locking Differential Front air dam Second Row Folding Seat Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.