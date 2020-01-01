2013 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Subwoofer Cargo Area Cover ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

