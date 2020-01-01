Menu
2013 RAM 2500

132,871 KM

$33,560

+ tax & licensing
$33,560

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 RAM 2500

2013 RAM 2500

Powerwagon Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2013 RAM 2500

Powerwagon Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$33,560

+ taxes & licensing

132,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6272517
  • Stock #: BC0033255
  • VIN: 3C6TR5ET8DG532107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BALCK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,871 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 RAM 2500 Powerwagon Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, sd card, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, balck interior, leather.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $33,560.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $33,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

