2013 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Cummins Diesel 4WD, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, cooled seats, push start, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, black interior, cloth. $42,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $43,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2013 RAM 3500

144,529 KM

$42,710

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 3500

Laramie Crew Cab Cummins Diesel 4WD

2013 RAM 3500

Laramie Crew Cab Cummins Diesel 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$42,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,529KM
VIN 3C63R3EL0DG553294

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,529 KM

2013 RAM 3500 Laramie Crew Cab Cummins Diesel 4WD, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, cooled seats, push start, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, black interior, cloth. $42,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $43,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$42,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 RAM 3500