Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Shandong 350S-16

0 KM

Details Description

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2013 Shandong 350S-16

2013 Shandong 350S-16

Single Stage Centrifugal Pump

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Shandong 350S-16

Single Stage Centrifugal Pump

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9296104
  2. 9296104
  3. 9296104
  4. 9296104
  5. 9296104
  6. 9296104
  7. 9296104
  8. 9296104
  9. 9296104
  10. 9296104
  11. 9296104
  12. 9296104
  13. 9296104
  14. 9296104
  15. 9296104
  16. 9296104
  17. 9296104
  18. 9296104
  19. 9296104
  20. 9296104
  21. 9296104
  22. 9296104
  23. 9296104
  24. 9296104
  25. 9296104
  26. 9296104
  27. 9296104
  28. 9296104
  29. 9296104
  30. 9296104
  31. 9296104
  32. 9296104
  33. 9296104
  34. 9296104
  35. 9296104
  36. 9296104
  37. 9296104
  38. 9296104
  39. 9296104
  40. 9296104
  41. 9296104
  42. 9296104
  43. 9296104
  44. 9296104
  45. 9296104
  46. 9296104
  47. 9296104
  48. 9296104
  49. 9296104
Contact Seller

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9296104
  • Stock #: BC0035438
  • VIN: 40131415

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Shandong 350S-16 Single Stage Centrifugal Pump 75 kw power. $12,800.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2018 Mercedes-Benz S...
 62,519 KM
$66,910 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 181,070 KM
$48,910 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Econoline ...
 0 KM
$39,760 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory