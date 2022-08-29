$12,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Shandong 350S-16
Single Stage Centrifugal Pump
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
- Listing ID: 9296104
- Stock #: BC0035438
- VIN: 40131415
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Shandong 350S-16 Single Stage Centrifugal Pump 75 kw power. $12,800.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
