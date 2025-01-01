Menu
Account
Sign In
This used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 2WD pickup is powered by a 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission. Equipped with air conditioning, AM/FM radio with CD player, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors, it delivers a balance of utility and comfort. A great choice for drivers seeking a fuel-efficient midsize pickup with a rear access cab for added storage or occasional passengers. Ideal for daily use, light hauling, or small business needs. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $20,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2013 Toyota Tacoma

94,029 KM

Details Description Features

$20,930

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 2WD Pickup Truck with Power Options

Watch This Vehicle
13148098

2013 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab 2WD Pickup Truck with Power Options

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13148098
  2. 13148098
  3. 13148098
  4. 13148098
  5. 13148098
  6. 13148098
  7. 13148098
  8. 13148098
  9. 13148098
  10. 13148098
  11. 13148098
  12. 13148098
  13. 13148098
  14. 13148098
  15. 13148098
  16. 13148098
  17. 13148098
  18. 13148098
  19. 13148098
  20. 13148098
  21. 13148098
  22. 13148098
  23. 13148098
  24. 13148098
  25. 13148098
  26. 13148098
  27. 13148098
  28. 13148098
  29. 13148098
  30. 13148098
  31. 13148098
  32. 13148098
  33. 13148098
  34. 13148098
  35. 13148098
  36. 13148098
  37. 13148098
  38. 13148098
  39. 13148098
  40. 13148098
  41. 13148098
  42. 13148098
  43. 13148098
  44. 13148098
  45. 13148098
  46. 13148098
  47. 13148098
  48. 13148098
  49. 13148098
  50. 13148098
  51. 13148098
  52. 13148098
  53. 13148098
  54. 13148098
Contact Seller

$20,930

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,029KM
VIN 5TFTX4CNXDX030367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,029 KM

Vehicle Description

This used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 2WD pickup is powered by a 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission. Equipped with air conditioning, AM/FM radio with CD player, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors, it delivers a balance of utility and comfort. A great choice for drivers seeking a fuel-efficient midsize pickup with a rear access cab for added storage or occasional passengers. Ideal for daily use, light hauling, or small business needs. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $20,930.00 plus $375 processing fee, $21,305.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD with 8-Foot Long Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD with 8-Foot Long Box 45,658 KM $44,580 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Freightliner M2106 20-Foot Cube Van with Cummins Engine and Shredder Setup for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Freightliner M2106 20-Foot Cube Van with Cummins Engine and Shredder Setup 72,862 KM $58,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Isuzu NPR Tymco 210 Air Sweeper with Hydraulic Brakes and Broom System for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Isuzu NPR Tymco 210 Air Sweeper with Hydraulic Brakes and Broom System 21,537 KM $79,740 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,930

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Toyota Tacoma