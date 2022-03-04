Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

184,300 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Location

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

184,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496866
  • Stock #: 72-52601
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB3DU075698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 184,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

