2013 Toyota Yaris

129,204 KM

Details Description Features

$7,650

+ tax & licensing
$7,650

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Toyota Yaris

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

2013 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,650

+ taxes & licensing

129,204KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6893505
  Stock #: BC0033682
  VIN: JTDKTUD31DD564198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0033682
  • Mileage 129,204 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Totoya Yaris LE, 4 door, air conditioning, automatic, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power mirrors, power windows, grey exterior, grey interior, cloth. $7,650.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $8,000.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

