2013 Toyota Yaris

$7,650 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 2 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6893505

6893505 Stock #: BC0033682

BC0033682 VIN: JTDKTUD31DD564198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0033682

Mileage 129,204 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience Tilt Steering Column tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.