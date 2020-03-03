Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

The Convertible Highline 2.5L 6sp at Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

The Convertible Highline 2.5L 6sp at Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4782030
  2. 4782030
  3. 4782030
  4. 4782030
  5. 4782030
  6. 4782030
  7. 4782030
  8. 4782030
  9. 4782030
  10. 4782030
  11. 4782030
  12. 4782030
  13. 4782030
  14. 4782030
  15. 4782030
  16. 4782030
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,861

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,338KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4782030
  • Stock #: BL813
  • VIN: 3VW5X7AT8DM808048
Exterior Colour
CANDY WHITE
Interior Colour
Vienna Lthr - Titan Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-driven and dealer-serviced 2013 Beetle Highline Convertible has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this Highline Beetle Convertilbe represents incredible value at this price point! To truly witness the impeccable condition this signature VW convertible has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 88,008 KM
$23,394 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 28,733 KM
$38,994 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 22,433 KM
$38,785 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message