2013 Volkswagen Golf

139,650 KM

Details Description

$23,295

+ tax & licensing
$23,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

R 5 Dr Special Ed. 2.0T 4M 6sp

2013 Volkswagen Golf

R 5 Dr Special Ed. 2.0T 4M 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,295

+ taxes & licensing

139,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8082607
  • Stock #: P5152A
  • VIN: WVWPF7AJ0DW082666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rising Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black- Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P5152A
  • Mileage 139,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

