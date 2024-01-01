Menu
<div>Super clean Jetta waggon newer 18 inch alloys give this car a great eye appeal. Upgraded stereo with Bluetooth integration definitely a very nice clean ride.</div>

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

157,000 KM

$9,890

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Trendline

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
VIN 3VWPX7AJ0DM636346

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Super clean Jetta waggon newer 18 inch alloys give this car a great eye appeal. Upgraded stereo with Bluetooth integration definitely a very nice clean ride.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2013 Volkswagen Golf Wagon