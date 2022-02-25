$14,252+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,252
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at Tip
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$14,252
+ taxes & licensing
129,170KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8405382
- Stock #: BL1181
- VIN: 3VWLL7AJXDM420305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BL1181
- Mileage 129,170 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4