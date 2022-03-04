$16,691+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Turbocharged Hybrid Trndlne 1.4T 7sp DSG w/ Tip
Location
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
65,266KM
Used
- Stock #: BL1194
- VIN: 3VW637AJ8DM255433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
- Interior Colour Titan Black/Artgrey - Lthrette
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4