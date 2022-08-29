Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

149,503 KM

Details

$9,809

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Trendline 2.0 5sp

Trendline 2.0 5sp

Location

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

149,503KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9021292
  • Stock #: 18UBNA23160
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ0DM423160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Cardeol Clth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 18UBNA23160
  • Mileage 149,503 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

