$9,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,809
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline 2.0 5sp
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$9,809
+ taxes & licensing
149,503KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9021292
- Stock #: 18UBNA23160
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ0DM423160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Cardeol Clth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 18UBNA23160
- Mileage 149,503 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4