2013 Volkswagen Passat

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer CD Changer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Cargo Net Locking Differential SPLASH GUARDS Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Passenger Power Seat Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Power Sunroof/Moonroof Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.