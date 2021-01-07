Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat

57,469 KM

Details

$8,970

+ tax & licensing
$8,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE AT

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2.0L TDI SE AT

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,970

+ taxes & licensing

57,469KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6381957
  • Stock #: BC0033328
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A36DC132861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,469 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.0L TDI SE AT, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD changer, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, heated seats, powered seats, push start, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather.(RBT) This listing has rebuilt status. $8,970.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $9,270.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

