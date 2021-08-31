Menu
2014 Audi A6

105,800 KM

Details Description Features

$30,394

+ tax & licensing
$30,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 Audi A6

2014 Audi A6

TDI 8sp Tiptronic Progressiv

2014 Audi A6

TDI 8sp Tiptronic Progressiv

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$30,394

+ taxes & licensing

105,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7999899
  Stock #: P5244
  VIN: WAUFMCFC2EN063528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5244
  • Mileage 105,800 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 A6 TDI Sedan features classic Audi design cues combined with intricate details to create an unmistakable presence. The strong and elegant exterior of the A6 Sedan needs an interior to match. With quality materials and technology ahead of its time, you'll feel right at home in an A6. Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, steering wheel controls, heated steering, heated front seats, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

SPORT PACKAGE
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

