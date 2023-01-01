$32,998+ tax & licensing
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi A8
3.0 8sp Tiptronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
117,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10074201
- Stock #: 8UTNA03285
- VIN: WAUAGAFD1EN003285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quartz Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA03285
- Mileage 117,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front license plate frame
Comfort Seating Package
LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Fine Grain Ash Velvet Brown (Upper Trim)
20inch 10-Parallel Spoke Bi-colour Alloy Wheels w/ Performance Tires
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4