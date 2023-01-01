Menu
2014 Audi A8

117,350 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 Audi A8

2014 Audi A8

3.0 8sp Tiptronic

2014 Audi A8

3.0 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

117,350KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10074201
  • Stock #: 8UTNA03285
  • VIN: WAUAGAFD1EN003285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03285
  • Mileage 117,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front license plate frame
Comfort Seating Package
LED Headlights w/ High Beam Assist
Fine Grain Ash Velvet Brown (Upper Trim)
20inch 10-Parallel Spoke Bi-colour Alloy Wheels w/ Performance Tires

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

