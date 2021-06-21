+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
With this 2014 Audi Q5, you can really have it all. From exhilarating performance to boundless comfort and convenience, this crossover SUV is desired by many. Originally purchased at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and serviced at Audi Dealers. Panorama sunroof, power tailgate and Audi Music Interface included. Enjoy features such as automatic headlights, automatic wipers, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 10-speaker sound system, and an auxiliary audio jack. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
