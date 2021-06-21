Menu
2014 Audi Q5

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,195

+ tax & licensing
$19,195

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 Audi Q5

2014 Audi Q5

2.0 8sp Tiptronic Progressiv

2014 Audi Q5

2.0 8sp Tiptronic Progressiv

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$19,195

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7496025
  Stock #: P4858A
  VIN: WA1LFCFP1EA060009

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4858A
  Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

With this 2014 Audi Q5, you can really have it all. From exhilarating performance to boundless comfort and convenience, this crossover SUV is desired by many. Originally purchased at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and serviced at Audi Dealers. Panorama sunroof, power tailgate and Audi Music Interface included. Enjoy features such as automatic headlights, automatic wipers, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 10-speaker sound system, and an auxiliary audio jack. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Panoramic Glass Roof
Front license plate frame

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

