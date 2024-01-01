Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2014 Audi S4

118,300 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Audi S4

3.0 7sp S Tronic Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi S4

3.0 7sp S Tronic Progressiv

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10953620
  2. 10953620
  3. 10953620
  4. 10953620
  5. 10953620
  6. 10953620
  7. 10953620
  8. 10953620
  9. 10953620
  10. 10953620
  11. 10953620
  12. 10953620
  13. 10953620
  14. 10953620
  15. 10953620
  16. 10953620
  17. 10953620
  18. 10953620
  19. 10953620
  20. 10953620
  21. 10953620
  22. 10953620
  23. 10953620
  24. 10953620
Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,300KM
Used
VIN WAUBGCFL2EA119948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Magma Red/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA19948
  • Mileage 118,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Front license plate frame
Audi quattro Sport Differential
Rear Parking System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 24,050 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 9,350 KM $56,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD 41,700 KM $36,699 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 Audi S4