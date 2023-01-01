Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

103,167 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

2014 BMW 3 Series

Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

103,167KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634265
  • Stock #: BC0036128
  • VIN: WBA3X5C53ED556829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,167 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive, 2.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, back up camera, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $15,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights
Run flat tires

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

