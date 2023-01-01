Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2014 BMW 528

103,550 KM

Details Description

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 528

i xDrive Modern Line

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 528

i xDrive Modern Line

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10827192
  2. 10827192
  3. 10827192
  4. 10827192
  5. 10827192
  6. 10827192
  7. 10827192
  8. 10827192
  9. 10827192
  10. 10827192
  11. 10827192
  12. 10827192
  13. 10827192
  14. 10827192
  15. 10827192
  16. 10827192
  17. 10827192
  18. 10827192
  19. 10827192
  20. 10827192
  21. 10827192
  22. 10827192
  23. 10827192
  24. 10827192
  25. 10827192
  26. 10827192
Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,550KM
Used
VIN WBA5A7C59ED614593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA14593
  • Mileage 103,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 3.0T Technik qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 3.0T Technik qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic 24,550 KM $69,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic 40,150 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 32,700 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 528