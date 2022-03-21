Menu
2014 BMW 528

100,525 KM

Details

$21,860

+ tax & licensing
$21,860

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2014 BMW 528

2014 BMW 528

i xDrive

2014 BMW 528

i xDrive

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$21,860

+ taxes & licensing

100,525KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8932042
  Stock #: 18UTNA13326
  VIN: WBA5A7C53ED613326

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  Interior Colour Black Dakota Lthr
  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 100,525 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

