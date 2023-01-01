$23,900+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW i3
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$23,900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ionic Silver Met w/ BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
- Interior Colour Carum Spice Grey Lthr w/ Clth Combination
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 55,450 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 BMW i3 is a great alternative to your typical gas-powered hatch back. Loaded with modern features, this i3 comes with Bluetooth, Smart Key Push-to-Start, Heated Front Seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, auto levelling headlights, rain sensing wipers, and more! With a comfortable electric range, this hot hatch has more than enough juice to run your daily errands, drop the kids off at school, and get you to where you need to go! Give us a call, and ask our Product Specialists how we can help you take this EV+ home today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
