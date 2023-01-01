Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW i3

55,450 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 BMW i3

2014 BMW i3

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW i3

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9621685
  2. 9621685
  3. 9621685
  4. 9621685
  5. 9621685
  6. 9621685
  7. 9621685
  8. 9621685
  9. 9621685
  10. 9621685
  11. 9621685
  12. 9621685
  13. 9621685
  14. 9621685
  15. 9621685
  16. 9621685
  17. 9621685
  18. 9621685
  19. 9621685
  20. 9621685
  21. 9621685
  22. 9621685
  23. 9621685
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9621685
  • Stock #: 8UTNA84201
  • VIN: WBY1Z2C55EV284201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ionic Silver Met w/ BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
  • Interior Colour Carum Spice Grey Lthr w/ Clth Combination
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA84201
  • Mileage 55,450 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 BMW i3 is a great alternative to your typical gas-powered hatch back. Loaded with modern features, this i3 comes with Bluetooth, Smart Key Push-to-Start, Heated Front Seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, auto levelling headlights, rain sensing wipers, and more! With a comfortable electric range, this hot hatch has more than enough juice to run your daily errands, drop the kids off at school, and get you to where you need to go! Give us a call, and ask our Product Specialists how we can help you take this EV+ home today! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

DC Fast Charging
Lodge Interior World Package
Carum Spice Grey Leather/Cloth Combination
Ionic Silver Metallic w/ BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
20inch BMW i Double Spoke Wheels, Mixed Tires, Style 430

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 BMW i3
55,450 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 330i xDrive...
 81,650 KM
$29,898 + tax & lic
2021 Lexus NX 300 Awd
 31,350 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory