Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X1

129,300 KM

Details Description

$395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$395

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X1

xDrive35i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7815990
  2. 7815990
  3. 7815990
  4. 7815990
  5. 7815990
  6. 7815990
Contact Seller

$395

+ taxes & licensing

129,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7815990
  • Stock #: P5086A
  • VIN: WBAVM5C51EVV91865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5086A
  • Mileage 129,300 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 BMW X1 has the practicality and power of a full size SUV, but its smaller size makes maneuvering through narrow city streets and busy parking lots a breeze. The low load floor and large cargo volume are perfect for any hauling duty you need it for. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder provides fantastic power for a vehicle of this size. Fully equipped with Bluetooth, navigation, and much more, this X1 will make your daily car rides practical and luxurious. Come take it for a test drive TODAY! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2010 Volkswagen GTI ...
 152,700 KM
$13,394 + tax & lic
2007 BMW X3 3.0Si
 113,400 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 43,200 KM
$56,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory