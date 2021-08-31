Menu
2014 Bobcat MT55 Mini Track

0 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Bobcat MT55 Mini Track

2014 Bobcat MT55 Mini Track

Loader Diesel

2014 Bobcat MT55 Mini Track

Loader Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7669897
  • Stock #: BC0034234
  • VIN: B38T11203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Bobcat MT55 Mini Track Loader Diesel,Engine Hours-1228, with ride on platform, white exterior. $21,500.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $21,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

