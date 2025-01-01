$79,780+ taxes & licensing
2014 CATERPILLAR TL1055C
10,000 LB Lift, 55 FT Height
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$79,780
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # BC0038506
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Caterpillar TL1055C telehandler offers powerful lifting performance with a 10,000 lb capacity and a maximum lift height of 55.1 feet. It also provides a maximum forward reach of 42.5 feet, making it ideal for extended reach jobs. Equipped with a Cat C4.4 ACERT 142 hp diesel engine, 4x4 drive, powershift transmission, frame leveling, auxiliary hydraulics, and a quick-attach coupler. It can handle 5,000 lb at full height and 2,500 lb at maximum reach (with outriggers down). Suitable for tough construction and material handling applications. Located in Burnaby, BC. Approx. size: 26'6" L x 8'4" W x 8'4" H. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. This vehicle does not meet the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act and is not suitable for driving. Please note that towing will be required at the purchaser's expense. $79,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
