2014 Chevrolet Express 1500 All Wheel Drive Cargo Van with Shelving and Ladder Rack, 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2014 Chevrolet Express

128,223 KM

$28,510

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express

1500 AWD Cargo Van with Shelving and Ladder Rack

2014 Chevrolet Express

1500 AWD Cargo Van with Shelving and Ladder Rack

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,510

+ taxes & licensing

128,223KM
Used
VIN 1GCSHAF43E1179184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 128,223 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Express 1500 All Wheel Drive Cargo Van with Shelving and Ladder Rack, 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $28,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Chevrolet Express