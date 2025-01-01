Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $15,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Chevrolet Express

164,103 KM

Details Description Features

$15,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving

Watch This Vehicle
12485638

2014 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12485638
  2. 12485638
  3. 12485638
  4. 12485638
  5. 12485638
  6. 12485638
  7. 12485638
  8. 12485638
  9. 12485638
  10. 12485638
  11. 12485638
  12. 12485638
  13. 12485638
  14. 12485638
  15. 12485638
  16. 12485638
  17. 12485638
  18. 12485638
  19. 12485638
  20. 12485638
  21. 12485638
  22. 12485638
  23. 12485638
  24. 12485638
  25. 12485638
  26. 12485638
  27. 12485638
  28. 12485638
  29. 12485638
  30. 12485638
  31. 12485638
  32. 12485638
  33. 12485638
  34. 12485638
  35. 12485638
  36. 12485638
  37. 12485638
  38. 12485638
  39. 12485638
  40. 12485638
  41. 12485638
  42. 12485638
  43. 12485638
  44. 12485638
  45. 12485638
  46. 12485638
  47. 12485638
  48. 12485638
  49. 12485638
  50. 12485638
  51. 12485638
  52. 12485638
  53. 12485638
  54. 12485638
  55. 12485638
  56. 12485638
  57. 12485638
  58. 12485638
  59. 12485638
  60. 12485638
  61. 12485638
  62. 12485638
  63. 12485638
  64. 12485638
  65. 12485638
  66. 12485638
  67. 12485638
  68. 12485638
  69. 12485638
  70. 12485638
  71. 12485638
  72. 12485638
  73. 12485638
  74. 12485638
  75. 12485638
  76. 12485638
  77. 12485638
  78. 12485638
  79. 12485638
  80. 12485638
  81. 12485638
  82. 12485638
  83. 12485638
Contact Seller

$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,103KM
VIN 1GCWGFFA6E1188811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037914
  • Mileage 164,103 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Rear Shelving, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $15,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2012 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo van 163,084 KM $17,810 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Crew Cab 4WD 79,329 KM $55,710 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 10 Foot Dump Truck Diesel 107,575 KM $42,850 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,790

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Chevrolet Express