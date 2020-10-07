Menu
2014 Chevrolet Express

337,958 KM

Repo.com

604-522-7376

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

337,958KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5939901
  • Stock #: BC0032976
  • VIN: 1GB6G5BG7E1183982

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 337,958 KM

2014 Chevrolet Express G4500, 21 Passenger Bus (1 driver + 20 passengers) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine Gas ,8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, roof air conditioned and Dash air conditioned GVWR 6441 KG, GAWR Front 2087 KG, GAWR Rear 4355 KG, wheelchair lift, fan, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, grey exterior, blue interior, vinyl, Decal valid to April 2021. $13,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $14,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Fog Lights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Power Door Locks
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

