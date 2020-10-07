+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express G4500, 21 Passenger Bus (1 driver + 20 passengers) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine Gas ,8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, roof air conditioned and Dash air conditioned GVWR 6441 KG, GAWR Front 2087 KG, GAWR Rear 4355 KG, wheelchair lift, fan, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, grey exterior, blue interior, vinyl, Decal valid to April 2021. $13,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $14,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
