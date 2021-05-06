Menu
2014 Chevrolet Express

492,275 KM

Details Description Features

$13,910

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

G4500 22 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

492,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7091854
  • Stock #: BC0033807
  • VIN: 1GB6G5BG3E1115940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 492,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Express G4500 22 passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility, (1 driver + 21 passengers) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power mirrors, white exterior, blue interior, leather. $13,910.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $14,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

