604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2014 Chevrolet Express G4500 22 passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility, (1 driver + 21 passengers) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power mirrors, white exterior, blue interior, leather. $13,910.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $14,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
