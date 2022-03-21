Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

133,870 KM

Details Description Features

$16,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,780

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 1WT DOUBLE CAB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK 1WT DOUBLE CAB 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8667809
  2. 8667809
  3. 8667809
  4. 8667809
  5. 8667809
  6. 8667809
  7. 8667809
  8. 8667809
  9. 8667809
  10. 8667809
  11. 8667809
  12. 8667809
  13. 8667809
  14. 8667809
  15. 8667809
  16. 8667809
  17. 8667809
  18. 8667809
  19. 8667809
  20. 8667809
  21. 8667809
  22. 8667809
  23. 8667809
  24. 8667809
  25. 8667809
  26. 8667809
  27. 8667809
  28. 8667809
  29. 8667809
  30. 8667809
  31. 8667809
  32. 8667809
  33. 8667809
  34. 8667809
  35. 8667809
  36. 8667809
  37. 8667809
  38. 8667809
  39. 8667809
  40. 8667809
  41. 8667809
  42. 8667809
Contact Seller

$16,780

+ taxes & licensing

133,870KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8667809
  • Stock #: BC0034954
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEH9EZ232686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,870 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 1WT Double Cab 4WD, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine., 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. (Tires: Fair Studded) $16,780.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 Ford F-150 XL S...
 234,646 KM
$14,330 + tax & lic
2005 LINDE H35T 2 st...
 0 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2001 Ford F-650 18 F...
 0 KM
$38,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory