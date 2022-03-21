$16,780+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WORK TRUCK 1WT DOUBLE CAB 4WD
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8667809
- Stock #: BC0034954
- VIN: 1GCVKPEH9EZ232686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,870 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 1WT Double Cab 4WD, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine., 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. (Tires: Fair Studded) $16,780.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
