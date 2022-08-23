Menu
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

114,008 KM

Details

$19,628

+ tax & licensing
$19,628

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT AWD

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$19,628

+ taxes & licensing

114,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8982721
  • Stock #: 18UAZA82905
  • VIN: 1GNKVGKD5EJ182905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Met
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Mojave
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UAZA82905
  • Mileage 114,008 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

