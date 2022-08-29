Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

118,083 KM

Details

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,083KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9315145
  • Stock #: 18UTNA51202
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG6ER351202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
  • Interior Colour Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats - Black / LT Graystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA51202
  • Mileage 118,083 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 118,083 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX NAVI
 87,651 KM
$33,336 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Yukon 4x4 D...
 32,646 KM
$72,588 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory