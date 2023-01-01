2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$8,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161075

10161075 Stock #: BC0036094

BC0036094 VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER185351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels SPLASH GUARDS Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player dvd player Additional Features Subwoofer Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Automatic Load-Leveling Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.