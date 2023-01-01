Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30 Anniversary

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30 Anniversary

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161075
  • Stock #: BC0036094
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER185351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30 Anniversary, 3.6L, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, DVD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior. $8,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $8,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

