2014 RAM Cargo Van Base, 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V Gas engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated mirror, 2x 12V DC outlets, metal centre, console storage with paper holder, roof ventilation, armrests, Econ mode, traction control, manual mode, steel meshed bulkhead, sunglasses holder, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $19,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Dodge Ram

35,829 KM

$19,780

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Ram

Cargo Van

2014 Dodge Ram

Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,780

+ taxes & licensing

35,829KM
Used
VIN 2C4JRGAG2ER380910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,829 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM Cargo Van Base, 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V Gas engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated mirror, 2x 12V DC outlets, metal centre, console storage with paper holder, roof ventilation, armrests, Econ mode, traction control, manual mode, steel meshed bulkhead, sunglasses holder, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $19,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,780

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Dodge Ram