2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab Short Box 4x4 with Tonneau Cover, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. Backup camera, FUEL wheels with all-terrain tires, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel. This vehicle has a BC Assigned VIN (see photos). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $23,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $24,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

150,798 KM

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
150,798KM
VIN 2BGG08185ES165727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Front Cooled Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

