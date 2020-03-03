Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4689327
  2. 4689327
  3. 4689327
  4. 4689327
  5. 4689327
  6. 4689327
  7. 4689327
  8. 4689327
  9. 4689327
  10. 4689327
  11. 4689327
  12. 4689327
  13. 4689327
  14. 4689327
  15. 4689327
  16. 4689327
  17. 4689327
  18. 4689327
  19. 4689327
  20. 4689327
  21. 4689327
  22. 4689327
  23. 4689327
  24. 4689327
  25. 4689327
  26. 4689327
  27. 4689327
  28. 4689327
  29. 4689327
  30. 4689327
  31. 4689327
  32. 4689327
  33. 4689327
  34. 4689327
  35. 4689327
  36. 4689327
  37. 4689327
  38. 4689327
  39. 4689327
  40. 4689327
  41. 4689327
  42. 4689327
  43. 4689327
  44. 4689327
  45. 4689327
  46. 4689327
  47. 4689327
  48. 4689327
  49. 4689327
  50. 4689327
Contact Seller

$33,150

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689327
  • Stock #: BC0032308
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL9EG236455
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box 4WD, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine., 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $33,150.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $33,450.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2006 Ford F-350 SD D...
 206,093 KM
$19,530 + tax & lic
2007 Hino 165 11 Foo...
 289,740 KM
$15,720 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 70,566 KM
$12,710 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message