Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2014 Ford E-450 Super Duty 25-Passenger Bus is equipped with a 6.8L 10-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, it includes hydraulic brakes, master body switches, front and rear air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio with CD player, cruise control, cup holders, and interior storage racks. This spacious passenger bus accommodates 25 occupants including the driver and measures 27 feet 7 inches long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 9 feet 5 inches high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford E450

136,920 KM

Details Description Features

$49,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford E450

Super Duty 25-Passenger Bus with Front and Rear Air Conditioning

Watch This Vehicle
13315430

2014 Ford E450

Super Duty 25-Passenger Bus with Front and Rear Air Conditioning

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13315430
  2. 13315430
  3. 13315430
  4. 13315430
  5. 13315430
  6. 13315430
  7. 13315430
  8. 13315430
  9. 13315430
  10. 13315430
  11. 13315430
  12. 13315430
  13. 13315430
  14. 13315430
  15. 13315430
  16. 13315430
  17. 13315430
  18. 13315430
  19. 13315430
  20. 13315430
  21. 13315430
  22. 13315430
  23. 13315430
  24. 13315430
  25. 13315430
  26. 13315430
  27. 13315430
  28. 13315430
  29. 13315430
  30. 13315430
  31. 13315430
  32. 13315430
  33. 13315430
  34. 13315430
  35. 13315430
  36. 13315430
  37. 13315430
  38. 13315430
  39. 13315430
  40. 13315430
  41. 13315430
  42. 13315430
  43. 13315430
  44. 13315430
  45. 13315430
  46. 13315430
  47. 13315430
  48. 13315430
  49. 13315430
  50. 13315430
  51. 13315430
  52. 13315430
  53. 13315430
  54. 13315430
  55. 13315430
  56. 13315430
  57. 13315430
  58. 13315430
  59. 13315430
  60. 13315430
  61. 13315430
Contact Seller

$49,830

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,920KM
VIN 1FDFE4FS6EDB17329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 136,920 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford E-450 Super Duty 25-Passenger Bus is equipped with a 6.8L 10-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, it includes hydraulic brakes, master body switches, front and rear air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio with CD player, cruise control, cup holders, and interior storage racks. This spacious passenger bus accommodates 25 occupants including the driver and measures 27 feet 7 inches long, 8 feet 2 inches wide, and 9 feet 5 inches high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Crew Cab 4x4 9-Foot Dump Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Crew Cab 4x4 9-Foot Dump Truck 0 $79,710 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Savana 3500 16-Foot Cube Van with Loading Ramp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 GMC Savana 3500 16-Foot Cube Van with Loading Ramp 187,039 KM $36,740 + tax & lic
Used 2012 International 7400 Plow Truck with 13-Foot Dump and Sander for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 International 7400 Plow Truck with 13-Foot Dump and Sander 69,544 KM $99,730 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford E450