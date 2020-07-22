Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

27,823 KM

$37,810

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

E450 25 passenger Bus

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

27,823KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
2014 Ford Econoline E450 25 passenger Bus, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. $37,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $38,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

Burnaby

