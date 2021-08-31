Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

301,689 KM

$10,750

$10,750

Ex Ambulance E-350 Super Duty

Ex Ambulance E-350 Super Duty

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

  VIN: 1FDWE3FS7EDA73433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 301,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Econoline Ex Ambulance E-350 Super Duty, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, automatic, Engine Hours 4625 , GVW: 5,670 Kg, Engine Hours: 4,624, RWD, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $10,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Driver Power Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

