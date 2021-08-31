2014 Ford Econoline

$10,750 + taxes & licensing 3 0 1 , 6 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7757907

7757907 Stock #: BC0034177

BC0034177 VIN: 1FDWE3FS7EDA73433

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 10-cylinder

Stock # BC0034177

Mileage 301,689 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Convenience tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features Driver Power Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.