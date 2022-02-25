2014 Ford Econoline

$31,750 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8283438

8283438 Stock #: BC0034638

BC0034638 VIN: 1FDWE3FL7EDA76325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 119,060 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels full size spare tire Steel Wheels Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.