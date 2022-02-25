$31,750+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty 11 Foot Cube Box With Rear Shelving
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 119,060 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty 11 Foot Cube Box (3.6 Foot Moms Attic) With Rear Shelving, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Length To Driver Seat 11 foot width is 7 foot. $31,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $32,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
