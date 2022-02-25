Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Econoline

119,060 KM

Details Description Features

$31,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Econoline

2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty 11 Foot Cube Box With Rear Shelving

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty 11 Foot Cube Box With Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8283438
  2. 8283438
  3. 8283438
  4. 8283438
  5. 8283438
  6. 8283438
  7. 8283438
  8. 8283438
  9. 8283438
  10. 8283438
  11. 8283438
  12. 8283438
  13. 8283438
  14. 8283438
  15. 8283438
  16. 8283438
  17. 8283438
  18. 8283438
  19. 8283438
  20. 8283438
  21. 8283438
  22. 8283438
  23. 8283438
  24. 8283438
  25. 8283438
  26. 8283438
  27. 8283438
  28. 8283438
  29. 8283438
  30. 8283438
  31. 8283438
  32. 8283438
  33. 8283438
  34. 8283438
  35. 8283438
  36. 8283438
  37. 8283438
  38. 8283438
  39. 8283438
  40. 8283438
  41. 8283438
  42. 8283438
  43. 8283438
  44. 8283438
  45. 8283438
  46. 8283438
  47. 8283438
  48. 8283438
  49. 8283438
  50. 8283438
Contact Seller

$31,750

+ taxes & licensing

119,060KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8283438
  • Stock #: BC0034638
  • VIN: 1FDWE3FL7EDA76325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,060 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty 11 Foot Cube Box (3.6 Foot Moms Attic) With Rear Shelving, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Length To Driver Seat 11 foot width is 7 foot. $31,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $32,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Ford F-450 SD R...
 266,938 KM
$38,750 + tax & lic
2015 John Deere 35G ...
 0 KM
$53,680 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 101,277 KM
$26,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory