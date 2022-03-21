2014 Ford Escape

$17,887 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 2 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8669258

8669258 Stock #: P5516A

P5516A VIN: 1FMCU0GX9EUA17346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Grey (MET)

Interior Colour Cloth Buckets - Medium Light Stone

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5516A

Mileage 132,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.