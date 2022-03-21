Menu
2014 Ford Escape

132,250 KM

Details Description

$17,887

+ tax & licensing
$17,887

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE - FWD

2014 Ford Escape

SE - FWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$17,887

+ taxes & licensing

132,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8669258
  Stock #: P5516A
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX9EUA17346

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Sterling Grey (MET)
  Interior Colour Cloth Buckets - Medium Light Stone
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P5516A
  Mileage 132,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD is in pristine condition & accident free! A great utility vehicle for the family or even just about anything, decent trunk space, good legroom for passengers. Comes equipped with rear-view camera, dual climate control, heated seats, power windows and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

