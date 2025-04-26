Menu
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD With Canopy, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, gray exterior, gray interior. $18,450.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,825.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until April 26, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT.

2014 Ford F-150

139,336 KM

$21,450

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD with Canopy

12426330

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD with Canopy

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,336KM
VIN 1FTFX1ET3EFA86956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford F-150