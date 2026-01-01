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2014 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Canopy, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, gray interior, cloth. Former Government Vehicle. $14,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2014 Ford F-150

139,934 KM

Details Description Features

$14,730

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Canopy

Watch This Vehicle
14158789

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Canopy

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$14,730

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
139,934KM
VIN 1FTFX1EF1EKF30756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,934 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford F-150 XL SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Canopy, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, gray interior, cloth. Former Government Vehicle. $14,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$14,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 Ford F-150